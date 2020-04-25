As spring sprung, plants and wildlife began making their annual appearances in small and large areas of wildness. As in most of Iowa, areas of unique natural splendor in Buchanan County often are tucked away – off the beaten path, away from towns and pavement. These isolated natural gems always serve as retreats from indoor life and crowded gatherings of people.
This year, these “socially distant” places are especially important while people reduce their exposure to others in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Self-isolating trips to local natural areas in Buchanan County allow for some safe space to breathe in the fresh, spring air; listen to sounds of life; take in views; and enjoy the return of migrating birds and emergence of plants and wildflowers.
As Henry David Thoreau famously wrote, “We need the tonic of wildness.”
The tonic of wildness needs to be administered carefully during the coming weeks by adhering to some important rules. As per the governor’s proclamation for COVID-19 Region 6, groups visiting parks and natural areas are limited to fewer than 10 members of their immediate household. All indoor facilities, campgrounds, playgrounds, and restrooms remain closed until further notice.
More isolated natural areas provide the best opportunities for keeping social distance from people. Still, you may encounter someone in a parking lot or on a trail. Give these people a wide birth. In natural areas, you should be able to remain more than 20 feet from another person – well over the six-foot minimum. Also be aware and courteous of spring turkey hunters in several of these areas.
To learn more about parks and natural areas managed by the Buchanan County Conservation Board, visit www.buchanacountyparks.com.
This website also will inform you about two new initiatives designed to prompt people to socially distance in natural areas. Baby Bison Bingo will have you traveling to areas in search of bison cutouts posted in wild places. A QR Code Nature Challenge will have you using your smartphone to scan signs to reveal sights and sounds of nature (the first challenge features birds).
The photos accompanying this article were taken while visiting local natural areas during the past three weeks. Other than my wife and dog, I do not believe I was within a hundred feet of anyone, at any time.
Be smart, be careful, and enjoy!