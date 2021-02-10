AURORA – The Comet Center held a COVID-conscious soup supper fundraiser on Wednesday, February 3. Diners were asked to park outside the facility and call to place an order. Masked runners then brought orders out to the cars.
Soups choices were chicken noodle and potato – both made from scratch. The meal included a side salad and bread.
“Another successful event for us!” said volunteer Seth Gage. “We served over 60 meals. We want to thank everyone that came out to support the Comet Center.”
All proceeds from the event will be used to fund general maintenance and Comet Center improvements.