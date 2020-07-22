INDEPENDENCE – A citizen’s petition requesting a special election on changing the form of city government was discussed and denied at a special city council session Monday evening. The request was to move from “Mayor-Council” to a “Council-Manager at Large” form of government. As reported earlier, highlights of the changes included:
- Formalizing the city manager position
- Change from a ward system of council members to all at-large
- Change from the citizens directly voting for mayor to having the seven at-large council members select a mayor from amongst themselves
What was purported to be a required affirmative vote by the council to approve a resolution calling for a “special election on the proposition of adopting a new form of government for the City of Independence, Iowa” on September 8, 2020, came under scrutiny after City Attorney Steven Leidinger stated the Iowa Code Section referred to on the petition (i.e., 372.6) calls for only five council members.
A couple of council members tried to correct Leidinger, signaling that the petition called for the number of council members to remain at seven. Leidinger quoted the Code, stating, “372.6 Council-manager-at-large form. 1. A city governed by the council-manager-at-large form has five council members elected at large for staggered four-year terms.”
Council members started a 30-minute discussion about the difference between what the petition said and what was outlined in supporting documents. The supporting documents included a rationale and outline of what the intentions of the “Citizen’s Committee to Evaluate Change in Form of Government of the City of Independence” were. The document stated in part, “The Petition does not change the number of elected council members or their terms.”
Leidinger stated the actual signed petition forms requesting the special election were specific about which section of Iowa Code was to be used. Any additional documents are not legally binding or germane.
Council Member Bob Hill stated he had supported the petition as it was described to him (i.e., seven council members), and therefore could not support voting in favor of the resolution to proceed with the special election. Other council members agreed there was a misunderstanding between what was anticipated and what the law said.
The council and city attorney went back and forth about how to proceed. Hill offered a motion to “not approve the special election based upon the fact that it’s not a valid petition because of the information that was given to people when they signed it.” It was quickly seconded by Council Member Deb Hanna. The council unanimously accepted the motion, which means no special election will be requested.
Upon hearing of the decision Brad Bleichner, chair of the committee, posted on Facebook his reaction, “We are withdrawing the Petition from consideration by the City Council and the County commissioner of elections and it will not be on the ballot in September.
“At the City Council Meeting tonight, the City Attorney advised that under the Council-Manager-at-large form of government the number of council members must be reduced from 7 to 5. It was never the intention of the committee to reduce the number of council members.
“The committee was unanimous that we would not reduce the number of council members.
While the citizens could force the City to authorize the special election, that is not in the best interests of the City. It makes more sense to withdraw the petition and make certain that the change is what is best for the City. A reduction in the number of council members was never something the committee was recommending. It was also not what we told those citizens that signed the petition.”
Bleichner stated online and in a Tuesday morning interview his intentions to contact the Iowa League of Cities for clarification of the information they provided, review the data collected from about 60 Iowa cities surveyed on their form of government, and contact the State Attorney General’s office for an opinion. He said the committee is not interested in starting a lawsuit with the City.
Leidinger said at the meeting that another petition could be presented in time for a March special election, but it would still have to state a specific section of the Code of Iowa to be used.
Hill stated Tuesday morning the city attorney’s clarification was a “curve ball – it caught everybody off guard.”
In responding to a request for comment, committee member Peg Magner stated, “After understanding what happened at the council meeting and the professional opinion of the city attorney, I think the council was justified in their unanimous no vote on changing our form of government.”
“Thank you to everyone that supported the petition and who worked to get this on the ballot,” said Bleichner online.