INDEPENDENCE – The citizens committee to review a change in the form of government for the city of Independence has submitted a petition calling for a special election.
Earlier this year, the committee members surveyed more than 60 Iowa cities regarding their form of government in an effort to understand the best practices currently being used. The committee then solicited input from local community members and leaders, and then crafted a petition calling for a special election on September 8 for all voters to weigh in.
The petition was submitted to City Hall on July 13 with 208 of the 207 signatures needed. The next step is for the city council to hold a special session Monday, July 20, to authorize the special election.
Pursuant to Iowa Code, the committee seeks to change the form of government from Mayor-Council (Iowa Code §372.4) to Council-Manager-at-large (Iowa Code §372.6).
The committee earlier reported that despite the city-utilized city manager position, it has never been formalized. Their research showed that “Of the 63 Iowa cities surveyed by the committee, only seven cities with a population greater than 5,000 still use the mayor-council form. Since the City of Independence added a city manager, the city has operated as a council-manager form of government despite maintaining the mayor-council charter.”
Highlights of the changes include:
- Formalize the city manager position.
- Change from a ward system of council members to all at-large.
- Change from the citizens directly voting for mayor to having the seven at-large council members select a mayor and pro tem mayor from their group. Unlike today, the mayor would be a voting member of the council.
The goal of the committee is to amend the city charter so that it is consistent with the manner in which the city is currently governed and to have the best qualified candidates serving on the city council in order to best serve the community.
The committee encourages the public to go to the its Facebook page, “Independence Form of Government 2020,” for more information.