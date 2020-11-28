INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday, Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach announced the speed tracking cameras and the back office system are ready.
Earlier this year, the Independence City Council approved the use of software by Gatso USA and two stationary cameras and one mobile unit. After the locations of the fixed cameras were discussed at length, it was decided to mount one in the school zone on 1st Street W by the public elementary schools and the other on Highway 150 near the Dairy Queen. The cameras can track multiple lanes of traffic heading in different directions.
When the system senses a speed violation it will take high-resolution photos and track data (e.g., date, time, speed, etc.) that can be submitted to a court. The information is captured in a Gatso centralized database then forwarded to the Independence Police Department for review. If the local police feel there is a violation, they will notify Gatso and a traffic ticket will be issued showing the photo and relevant information. Tickets issued for violations will be of a civil nature, not criminal.
Chapter 71.03 of the Code of Ordinances was updated to state, “In no event will an Automated Traffic Citation be sent or reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation or similar department of any other state for the purpose of being added to the Vehicle Owner’s driving record.”
Ordinance 70.02 was amended to set up a schedule of fines for violations detected by the “Automated Traffic Enforcement System.”
Speeding Violations
- 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $200
Speed Violations (School Zone)
- 6-10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $125
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $225
Dallenbach stated the system will be activated on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Drivers will be given a 30-day grace period. Violations occurring in December will be issued warning tickets. On Friday, January 1, 2021, violations will begin to be fully processed.