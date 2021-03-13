INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres and Buchanan County Extension and Outreach are joining forces with Triumphant Church to bring you “Spring in the Heartland Egg-stravaganza!”
Festivities will begin Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. with the egg hunt. Activities include a live animal petting zoo, activities from the Master Gardeners and Buchanan County Conservation naturalists, take-home crafts from the Buchanan County Historical Society, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and free admission to Heartland Acres Agribition Center and Museum.
All ages are welcome to join the “egg-stravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. No registration is necessary.
Social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings are required indoors.