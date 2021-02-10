INDEPENDENCE – The spring continuing instruction courses at the Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Office have begun. To register, call the extension office at 319-334-7161.
Dates, times, showings, and costs for the courses include
- Wednesday, February 17, 9 a.m. – Seed Treatment (Category 4), register by Wednesday, February 10, and the cost is $35, $45 after that date.
- Wednesday, March 3, 9 a.m. – Ornamental Turfgrass Applicators (Categories 3O, 3T and 3OT), register by Wednesday, February 24, and the cost is $35, $45 after that date.
- Wednesday, March 10, 9 a.m. – Certified Handlers (Category H, Handlers), register by Wednesday, March 3, and the cost is $35, $45 after that date.
- Wednesday, March 17, 9 a.m. – Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management (Categories 1A, 1B and 1C), cost is $45.
- Wednesday, March 24, 9 a.m. – Seed Treatment (Category 4), cost is $45.
- Wednesday, March 31, 9 a.m. – Ornamental Turfgrass Applicators (Categories 3O, 3T and 3OT), cost is $45.
- Wednesday, April 14, 9 a.m. – Certified Handlers (Category H, Handlers), cost is 45.
All courses will be shown in the theater at Heartland Acres in Independence. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Additional dates and showings may be added as the need arises.
To register or for more information, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161.