INDEPENDENCE – After being delayed a year, St. John School PTO was able to hold their 18th Annual Spring Fling last Saturday. The event theme was “Black & White” with décor and attire to match.
Hundreds of live and silent auction items were donated or created by local businesses, parents, students, and general supporters. All proceeds are for the benefit of PTO-sponsored projects at St. John School. The meal was catered by Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback.
Organizers sent out a thank you to the donors and the buyers after the event:
“St. John School continues to thrive and grow thanks to your continued support and generosity. We look forward to enriching the lives of our students, teachers, and staff so they can continue their mission of opening hearts to the Lord, minds to learning, and talents toward service to others. To all parents, grandparents, family, friends, staff, and parishioners – we thank you. We appreciate all that you do for our school community. May the Lord bless you all!”