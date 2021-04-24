INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday, March 23, St. John School’s band students in grades 6-8 participated in the Northeast Iowa Band Association (NEIBA) solo contest, held in the St. John School library with Mr. David Lang serving as the adjudicator.
Students were judged on tone, rhythm, technique, and musicianship. They were then awarded a rating for their performance – good, excellent, superior, or highly superior.
The students are under the direction of Mrs. Lisa Lang, who serves as their lesson teacher and accompanist.
Ratings earned:
- Clara Junk, snare drum – highly superior
- Clara Junk, bells – superior
- Sidney Johnson, trumpet – excellent
- Clinton Junk, baritone – highly superior
- Regan Reeg, clarinet – highly superior
- Kehtyn Wilson, trumpet – superior
- Carson Hanaway, snare – superior
- Carson Hanaway, bells – superior
- Carmen Berns, clarinet – highly superior
- Isabella Jensen, clarinet – highly superior
- Maya Barche, clarinet – excellent
- Teagan Koth, trombone – superior
Congratulations to everyone on their performances!