Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

St. John band students

In front, from left: Clara Junk, Sidney Johnson, Clinton Junk, Regan Reeg, and Kehtyn Wilson. Second row, from left: Carson Hanaway, Carmen Berns, Isabella Jensen, Maya Barche, and Teagan Koth.

 Lisa Lang Photo

INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday, March 23, St. John School’s band students in grades 6-8 participated in the Northeast Iowa Band Association (NEIBA) solo contest, held in the St. John School library with Mr. David Lang serving as the adjudicator.

Students were judged on tone, rhythm, technique, and musicianship. They were then awarded a rating for their performance – good, excellent, superior, or highly superior.

The students are under the direction of Mrs. Lisa Lang, who serves as their lesson teacher and accompanist.

Ratings earned:

- Clara Junk, snare drum – highly superior

- Clara Junk, bells – superior

- Sidney Johnson, trumpet – excellent

- Clinton Junk, baritone – highly superior

- Regan Reeg, clarinet – highly superior

- Kehtyn Wilson, trumpet – superior

- Carson Hanaway, snare – superior

- Carson Hanaway, bells – superior

- Carmen Berns, clarinet – highly superior

- Isabella Jensen, clarinet – highly superior

- Maya Barche, clarinet – excellent

- Teagan Koth, trombone – superior

Congratulations to everyone on their performances!

Tags

Trending Food Videos