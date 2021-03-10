INDEPENDENCE – Like many events in 2020, the annual St. John School PTO Spring Fling was cancelled. Organizers tried rescheduling for May, then decided to have a smaller gathering in June with an online auction. Unfortunately, the pandemic persisted and plans were scrapped for 2020.
It hurt the organization not just for a lack of income, but also because some money for entertainment was forfeited as a down payment.
But it is a new year, and the 18rg Annual Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at Heartland Acres. The theme is “Black & White Bash,” and the event is meant to be a casual night out for adults, starting with a social time at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, catered by Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback, begins at 7 p.m.
Several local businesses and individuals have stepped up with cash donations and a variety of auction items (silent and live). Items include several day-trip packages and a five-night stay in a timeshare; local photography packages, a six-month subscription to the Bulletin Journal (blatant plug), and baskets of goodies prepared by each grade at St. John School.
Unique to this year’s event is the auctioning of a St. John Church pew removed during the recent renovations.
Advance tickets are on sale for $30. Tickets will be available at the door for $35.
The proceeds from this fundraiser go a long way to providing teaching and learning resources for St. John School students.