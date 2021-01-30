...Winter Storm This Weekend...
.A winter storm will move across the area this weekend bringing
snow, sleet and freezing rain to much of the area. Gusty winds
are also expected which should create drifting snow.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO
NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and
freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&