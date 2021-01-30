Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Last year during Catholic Schools Week, Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell visited 6th graders at St. John School where they were given the task to create a “litter bug” from trash Cabell had collected around Bryantsburg Prairie.

At the end of the week, students held a very entertaining talent show.

