INDEPENDENCE – The sign outside of St. John School says simply, “Welcome Back.” The “welcome” part extends to five new members of the 2020-21 teaching staff, too.
Learn a little bit about each new member of the St. John family below, much of it in their own words.
Kerri Anton
Teaching middle school religion this school year, Kerri Anton lives just outside of Winthrop with her husband John and their two children, Owen and Grace, who attend Independence High School and St. John, respectively.
A graduate of the University of Iowa, Anton began her career teaching 9th grade religious education. When it comes to teaching and life, she adheres to the “see a need, fill a need” philosophy.
“I want to show students the love of God and all His good works,” she said.
“I’m excited for this opportunity and blessed to call this community my family,” she concluded about her position at St. John.
Her family has a small hobby farm with horses, cows, goats, and chickens. Anton enjoys spending time swimming, and riding ATVs around their property. When they’re not at home, you can expect to find the Antons at their place on the Mississippi River.
Alyssa Hawkins
First Grade Teacher Alyssa Hawkins of Independence said her own experiences as a student led her to a career as a teacher.
“I was in the mentoring program in high school, and also did an internship at the school, and fell in love with helping students reach their goals.”
A graduate of Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkins will also be coaching the 9th grade volleyball team at the high school here in town this fall.
According to Hawkins’ outlook on life and education, “Every day is a new day to learn something new!”
In her spare time, she likes to read books and be physically active.
Monica House
Expanding the minds and horizons of 2nd graders at St. John this academic year is Monica House, who has lived in Independence for 23 years. Her previous work experience led her to becoming an educator.
“After working as a teacher associate for five years, I knew I wanted to finish my degree at UNI because I fell in love with the whole school setting,” she said.
She looks forward to working with the children in her classroom.
“Every student has different needs that must be met to ensure a compatible learning environment. I hope to fulfill those needs for my students,” House added.
House has been married for 25 years to her husband Kurt. They have three children – Luke and Seth are in college, and Leah is a freshman at Independence High School.
Bobbie Yearous
Another St. John teacher who got her start in the classroom as something other than a student or a teacher is Bobbie Yearous of Quasqueton.
The new 5th grade teacher decided to become an educator after “falling in love with teaching as a paraprofessional for five years.”
Yearous graduated from Upper Iowa University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in K-6 elementary education and a K-8 reading endorsement.
“I am so excited to be joining St. John School this year!” she said.
Her goal is to create a positive, safe, and supportive learning environment for each student to thrive, and to instill a love for learning in all.
With her husband Rex, Yearous has three children – Olivia, Logan, and Thomas. They also have two dogs. She enjoys spending free time with her family.
Darci (Hocken) Young
Teaching social studies and language arts to grades 6-8 this school year is Darci Young of Independence. Her interest in the teaching profession was sparked and nurtured by her own experiences as a student.
“As a previous student of Independence schools, I had some phenomenal teachers. They sparked my interest in education, and I developed a passion for certain subjects,” she said. “Mrs. Hood made history extremely fascinating, and Mrs. Butler was engaging in all her language arts classes – it was in her classes that I developed a love for reading. Seeing these amazing teachers change lives around them, I knew I wanted to try and do the same.”
Young went on to say, “I believe that teaching is a highly rewarding profession, and I’m thankful for the opportunity at St. John’s Catholic School to help students develop a passion for lifelong learning.”
Young is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. She is a former substitute teacher at Jesup and at Independence Junior/Senior High School.
“This year at St. John School, my philosophy is that every student has the potential to accomplish great things. Using a wide range of resources and different strategies of learning, I want to empower each student with the necessary tools to be successful, and to assist each student to feel empowered in their learning and striving to become better individuals every day,” she concluded.
There are two phrases that fuel Young’s philosophy as a person, and as a teacher:
- The things you are passionate about are not random. They are your calling.
- The only person you need to be better than is the person you were yesterday.
Young has been married to her husband Daniel for more than six years. They have two little boys, Riley, age 3, and Harper, age 2. The family also has two dogs – Chip, a basset hound mix, and Gunner, a beagle mix.
Young’s hobbies include reading, travel, photography, and spending time with family and friends.