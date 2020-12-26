INDEPENDENCE – Students in grades 6-8 at St. John School surprised Sheriff Bill Wolfgram on Tuesday with a banner, song, and blessing in honor of his retirement at the end of the year.
Wolfgram announced his retirement in January after serving Buchanan County for more than 30 years. He was sworn in as a deputy in 1989, and was elected sheriff in the 2004 general election.
Until this year, a big part of his law enforcement career has been as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) instructor to area 6th graders. At the spring graduation ceremonies, Wolfgram has brought in locally and nationally known motivational speakers, including Steven Parker, the national voice for McGruff the Crime Dog; Past East Buchanan D.A.R.E. graduate and Iowa Hawkeye and NFL player Robert Gallery; KWWL News Anchor Ron Steele; and, in 2019, University of Northern Iowa Head Football Coach Mark Farley.
Because of D.A.R.E., he has gotten to know a generation of students, including most of those singing to him Tuesday.
The celebration was hatched late last week, and the school coordinated with Chief Deputy Mike Ratchford to keep it a secret. The plan was to walk over to the courthouse and form into a couple of lines outside the sheriff’s department office door. Wolfgram was eager to work on the budget for next year, but Ratchford and others kept him busy with questions until all could be revealed.
“I thought their questions were a bit odd, ones that they could have answered,” said Wolfgram.
The students sang “We Appreciate You” and a blessing, followed by presenting him with a “Happy Retirement” banner signed by all.
After the performance, Wolfgram reminisced a bit about the number and nature of the students he has encountered over the years. While he has reacquainted himself with a few former students in his professional capacity as sheriff, by and large he feels he has made a difference. He shared a couple recent stories in particular, where former students have reached out through social media to thank him for the D.A.R.E program and being a positive influence on them.
Wolfgram’s future plans include remaining active in the community (e.g., substitute school bus driver) and being able to do a little more fishing or taking spontaneous road trips. Although he’ll miss the people, he looks forward to having holidays to himself.