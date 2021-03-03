WINTHROP – Cars lined up early for the first St. Patrick Church fish fry held last Friday.
The event was pickup only and, before circling through the parish center parking lot to order and pay, vehicles were queued along Washington Street as far back as 5th Street at times. More than 25 volunteers helped to direct traffic, take orders, mix batter, bread and fry fillets, box meals, and serve customers.
Organizers used 450 pounds of Alaskan pollock – and still ran out.
“We’re planning for 530 pounds of fish next time,” said Ron Crawford, one of the chefs.
The next two fish fries are March 5 and March 12. Serving runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m.