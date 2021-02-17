WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting three drive-through Friday fish fry events – February 26, March 5, and March 12. Serving times will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 per person, and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls, please.
The drive-through route starts by exiting 220th Street (D22) northbound onto 5th Street S, and eastbound on Washington Street to St. Pat’s Parish Center parking lot. Volunteers will help direct traffic, take orders and money, and deliver meals to vehicles. Please exit southbound on 2nd Street toward 220th Street.