INDEPENDENCE – Starlight Cinema is planning to reopen.
They are actively complying and in full support of CDC guidelines on social distancing by taking aggressive steps to provide additional space between guests, to keep its theaters clean, and to discourage those with health concerns from coming to its theatres.
Beginning Friday, June 12, Starlight Cinema will reopen to a limited schedule, while cutting in half the seating capacity of both of its theater auditoriums. To welcome patrons back, Starlight Cinema will only be open Friday evenings, Saturday afternoons/evenings, and Sunday afternoons. Tickets for all ages for all showtimes will be $5.
Starlight is following health and safety cleaning protocols, which have been enhanced to ensure that at least once per hour within their building, the employees will be cleaning commonly touched surfaces. In addition, Starlight will clean every auditorium between every show.
Starlight has mandated that any theater employee who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theater.
Additionally, Starlight urges all its potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.
Larry Thompson, CEO and president, Starlight Cinema, said, “The health and safety of our guests and employees are a top priority. We hope following these guidelines will ease the minds of guests who still want to see movies on a big screen. We hope to see you soon!”
For showtimes and theatre updates, visit the Starlight Cinema website www.independencestarlight.com.or their Facebook page.