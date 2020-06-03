Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club (RIARC), based in Fayette county, and Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) joined forces to set up a special event station on May 31 near the beach lodge at Backbone State Park.
This is the 100th birthday of the Iowa State Park system. As Backbone State Park was the very first park established, it makes it a very special place. Dedicated in 1920, Backbone State Park is one of the most geographically unique locations in Iowa.
One of the ways amateur radio operators, also known as “hams,” celebrate memorable events is by operating a special event station. This is a radio station operation in commemoration of a special or historical event. Many times these stations are operated at the historical location.
Dan Bonjour of the RIARC stated, “We worked with the DNR to select the location in the park where we set up and to ensure our operations met all safety protections due to COVID-19.”
Using the same equipment that would be used in a disaster, working together allows the club members to practice establishing remote communications capability at remote locations.
“Our goal is to operate together in five different state parks this summer. Our next state park is Cedar Rock near Quasqueton on Sunday, June 14,” commented Larry Locke, a member of the Buchanan county club.
State Parks on the Air is a project started by the Great River Amateur Radio Club in Dubuque to have a special event station operate in every state park during the year. Amateur operators from around the word have been challenged to contact at least five of these stations to receive a commemorative certificate.
Working different stations to earn different a certificate is one of the challenges that attract people to the amateur radio hobby. As this is an activity that hams can do from their home stations, it fits right in with the current need for social distancing.
To learn more about amateur radio or how to get started, contact the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email club@w0oel.com.
The Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club can be reached on their Facebook page or by email info@bcarc.net.
They can even help you get on the air!