FAYETTE – On July 12, members of the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club (RIARC), based in Fayette County, and Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) joined forces to set up a special event station at Volga River State park to celebrate Iowa’s state park system’s 100th birthday. The event is part of State Parks on the Air, a project started by the Great River Amateur Radio Club in Dubuque to celebrate the event.
The land that became Volga River State Park area was acquired by the State of Iowa between 1968 and 1971. Construction of the lake began in May 1978 and was completed in 1980. This wooded, rugged area of the Volga River is an exciting place for a variety of outdoor recreation activities throughout the year.
These days, social distancing and long-distance communications are the norm. Amateur radio operators, also known as “hams,” have been using their equipment to communicate over long distances for years. A way hams celebrate memorable occasions is by operating a special event station. This is a radio station operation in commemoration of a special or historical event.
The goal of State Parks of the Air is to have a special event station operate in every state park during the year. The event at Volga is the third state park the RIARC and BCARC have operated a special event station in this year. Working different stations during a special event is one of the challenges that attract people to the amateur radio hobby, and provide hams an opportunity to earn a recognition certificate.
According to Clair Franzen, an officer with the Buchanan County club, “Our next stop will be Fort Atkinson State Preserve on August 9. Setting up our equipment at different locations is great practice for emergency operations.”
Setup for the Sunday, August 9, event begins at 9 a.m. Operations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you plan to attend, please email cliffy@indytel.com with the approximate time and number of people in your group so that the club can make accommodations in its social distancing plan.
To learn more about amateur radio or how to get started, contact the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email club@w0oel.com. The Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club can be reached on their Facebook page or by email info@bcarc.net. They can even help you get on the air.