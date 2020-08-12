FORT ATKINSON – It has been 100years since the creation of the Iowa State Park system. Backbone State Park was the very first park dedicated in 1920. These recreational parks may be what most think of when discussing state parks. Though technically a state preserve, Fort Atkinson is a special part of Iowa’s state park system.
Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club (BCARC) and the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club (RIARC), based in Fayette County, joined forces to set up a special event station on August 9 at the historic fort site.
Even with the restrictions that need to be followed during events this summer, amateur radio operators have been celebrating this anniversary by operating special event stations at various state parks across Iowa. A special events station is a radio station operation in commemoration of a special or historical event.
Clair Franzen, an officer with BCARC stated, “Fort Atkinson is the fourth state park we have operated a station at this summer. These events give us practice setting up our portable radio equipment and it is fun too.”
Using the same equipment that would be used in a disaster, working together allows the clubs’ member to practice establishing remote communications capabilities at remote locations.
Fort Atkinson was built to keep the Winnebago Indians on neutral ground (a 40-mile-wide strip of land established by the Treaty of 1830) after their removal from Wisconsin in 1840, and to provide protection for them from the Sioux, Sauk, and Fox as well as from white intruders on Indian land. The state of Iowa acquired the fort in 1921 and reconstruction began in 1958. In 1968, the fort was dedicated as part of the state preserve system because of its geological, archaeological, and historical value.
State Parks on the Air is a project started by the Great River Amateur Radio Club in Dubuque to have a special event station operate in every state park during the year. Amateur operators from around the word has been challenged to contact at least five of these stations to receive a commemorative certificate. Working different stations to earn different a certificate is one of the challenges that attract people to the amateur radio hobby. As this is an activity that hams can do from their home stations, it fits right in with the current need for social distancing.
To learn more about amateur radio or how to get started, contact the Buchanan County Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email info@bcarc.net, or the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club on their Facebook page or by email club@w0oel.com. They can even help you get on the air!