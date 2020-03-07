We know taxes aren’t a lot of fun, but taking a little extra time with a small donation can make a big difference. When you donate to the Fish/Wildlife Fund (also known as the Chickadee Checkoff) on your Iowa state tax form, you help support thousands of vulnerable species through research, habitat development, and education.
Yep, you can make a big difference.
If every Iowa taxpayer gave $1 that would mean $1.5 million for wildlife! Here’s some examples of wildlife that are being assisted:
- Monarch butterflies and bees in Iowa through pollinator research and habitat development
- Frogs and toads through citizen science monitoring programs
- Songbirds through the establishment of bird conservation areas
- And much more!
Look for the checkoff on the Iowa State Tax Form. It’s easy to do.
Watch for the Fish/Wildlife Fund, line 57, on Form 1040. If you use a tax preparer, be sure and ask about the Fish/Wildlife Fund! They may overlook it.
More information about the above-mentioned programs may be found online at www.iowadnr.gov.