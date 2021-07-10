QUASQUETON – Can the entire Bible be read over the state of Iowa in one hour? Come to Quasqueton and help us read! The statewide Iowa 7:14 Bible Reading is planned to cover our entire state on Wednesday, July 14, starting at 7:14 a.m.
The entire Bible divided among 99 Iowa counties is 12 Bible chapters per county. For Buchanan County, Spirit of Life Christian Church, 406 E Cedar Street in Quasqueton, will be the host location. If weather permits, the event will be held outside. All are welcome to arrive by 7 a.m., whether to take a turn at reading or to show support.
This year, reading participation is expected in each time zone around the world. Social distancing will be observed.
For further details, please contact Ginger Wolf at 319-350-2936.
2 Chronicles 7:14 – “If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”