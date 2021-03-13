BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation is sponsoring a series of “Step into Spring Walks” on Tuesdays through May 25. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood.
Woodlands burst into bloom to take advantage of the sunlight before leaves drape the branches and shade the forest floor. Birds herald the arrival of the breeding season with boisterous song and spectacularly colorful plumage. Wildlife remains visible, and daylight hours continue to lengthen. Cool nighttime temperatures help keep nuisance bugs at bay.
Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Sights, sounds, and even smells will vary as the season progresses and locations change. New spring migrants and flowers will appear regularly, and re-visits are planned to some locations as the season progresses. The walks are great for people of all ages. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages are welcome.
Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
The next walks are:
- March 16 – Newton Township
- March 23 – Wapsi River Access
- March 30 – Ham Marsh
- April 6 – Guy Grover Timber
- April 13 – Boies Bend
- April 20 – Fontana Park
- April 27 – Cortright
- May 4 – Three Elms
- May 11 – Guy Grover Timber
- May 18 – Boies Bend Area
- May 25 – Fontana Park