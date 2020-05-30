Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Area residents submitted photos of the flash flooding caused by a storm Thursday morning in Buchanan County. Some roads were temporarily impassable for a few hours while the water receded. No major damage or accidents were reported.