INDEPENDENCE – In a split vote of 5-2, the Independence City Council adopted a Stormwater Utility Ordinance.
The ordinance states a stormwater management utility is “…responsible for stormwater management within the corporate boundaries of the City of Independence and shall provide for the management, protection, control, regulation, use, and enhancement of stormwater management systems and facilities.”
As earlier reported, part of the reasoning for the utility would be to formally levy taxes to pay for special projects and ongoing maintenance and management related to stormwater. The council felt it would be fiscally better to use specific stormwater tax dollars over money from the general fund to cover costs. The city would be able to better plan, budget, and bond for projects and stormwater management.
Initial basic rates would be set:
- Undeveloped properties – a flat storm sewer availability charge at the rate of $0 per month.
- Single-family dwelling (SFD), duplex dwelling, and townhome dwelling would be $4 per month.
- Mobile home or apartment dwellings would be charged one-half SFD, or $2 per month.
- Nonresidential properties would be charged a monthly rate calculated at 2 SFD times a land area multiplier based on the acreage up to 10 acres.
Council Member Deb Hanna once again voiced concerns about how rates would impact her constituents, especially the elderly or those on a fixed income. She previously requested language that would lock the rates for three years. When the amended ordinance came back for both the second and third readings, City Attorney Steve Leidinger explained the amended language (i.e. ,“While the intent of the city council is to maintain the initial rates until fiscal year 2024, the City has the option to review the stormwater service charges at least yearly and revise the stormwater service changes as necessary…”) referred to keeping the rates the same, but it was unlawful to control the actions of future councils.
Hanna asked how much income the new utility fee would raise. City Manager Al Roder said an initial estimate, based on the number of single-family residential water meters, was $180,000. He was quick to add the estimate did not contain special credits for underground storage or retention areas, or multi-family/apartment units or the higher commercial user fees.
Council Member Bob Hill shared he had calls from constituents as well. His calls were more about the necessity of the fee. He explained that the stormwater utility fee was for handling surface water projects. He reiterated that projects for stormwater, as opposed to sanitary sewer or water projects and maintenance, have to be paid currently out of the general fund. He said many of the underground systems are “undersized, outdated, or broken” and are causing problems.
“There are parts of town that do not have the appropriate stormwater runoff [systems],” he said.
Hill went on to say that a study showed one part of town could benefit from a million-dollar project. The stormwater utility fee would be a way to pay for such projects. If money comes out of the general fund for large projects, including associated debt service, then money is not available for other general fund expenses.
Before the final vote Council Member Mike O’Loughlin said he had calls from concerned constituents and businesses as well. Both Council Members Hanna and Carl Scharff, who voiced concerns at previous readings, were still not satisfied with the ordinance and cast the dissenting votes.
Other Business
- A public hearing on the amount of Maximum Property Tax Dollars for levy was set for February 22. For the “Current Year Certified Property Tax 2020-2021” the Total Tax Levy is $2,960,103 with a Tax Rate of 13.69003 based on a Regular Taxable Valuation of $216,223,251. The City is seeking a Total Tax Levy of $3,159,134 for a “Maximum Property Tax” for 2021-2022 with a Tax Rate of 14.16936 based on a Regular Taxable Valuation of $222,955,333.
- A brief public hearing was held to discuss a proposed amendment to the Independence Urban Renewal Area concerning fixing legal descriptions for the Goldfinch Court subdivision in the Pines First Addition located in southwest Independence. An associated resolution regarding the collection of taxes on the property passed a first reading and will be scheduled for a second reading.
- Another Urban Renewal public hearing was held to discuss an amendment regarding a “Scooter’s Coffee” coming to town.
- The council passed a resolution endorsing the Enterprise Drive Trail Phase II Project and proceeding with a request for Iowa DOT Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) funds.
- An Engineering Services Agreement for the 2021 ADA Ramp Replacement Project was approved, as was an agreement for the 2021 Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project.
- A motion for the application of State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loans was approved. SRF loans help finance water and street projects.
“In our analysis from the FY 2020 audited financials for water and sewer, we are not projecting the City needs to increase either water or sewer rates to take on these two new SRF loans in the sizes projected,” stated Maggie Burger of Speer Financial in a message to City Manager Roder and City Clerk Jeena Lynch. “I remind you that we do add 2 percent annually to our expense line, in anticipation of regular increases in expenses. We did not make any rate adjustments to the revenue line and know that the City is reviewing this information and making adjustments when necessary.”
The council entered into a closed session shortly after 7 p.m. for about an hour. After returning to open session, no official actions were taken. A few council comments were received, and the meeting ended at 8:07 p.m.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 22.