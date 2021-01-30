INDEPENDENCE – A hearing for the second reading of a proposed stormwater utility ordinance for the City of Independence was held Monday evening during a regular council meeting.
Council Member Deb Hanna objected to the ordinance rate structure at the first reading, and requested language be added to hold rate increases for three years. At the second reading, she questioned City Attorney Steve Leidinger about the rewritten section.
The section was updated to read: “101.12 ANNUAL REVIEW OF RATES. While the intent of the city council is to maintain the initial rates until fiscal year 2024, the City has the option to review the stormwater service charges at least yearly and revise the stormwater service changes as necessary….”
Hanna was still concerned about the phrasing.
“That has to stay in there because you can’t bind the hands of future councils,” said Steve Leidinger, referring to the “option to review” phrase. “Legally you can’t bar a future council from [changing rates].”
“I feel this needs to be locked in for a few years, and this language doesn’t do that,” she said after the meeting.
The ordinance states a stormwater management utility is “…responsible for stormwater management within the corporate boundaries of the City of Independence and shall provide for the management, protection, control, regulation, use, and enhancement of stormwater management systems and facilities.”
As reported after the first reading, part of the reasoning for the utility would be to formally levy taxes to pay for special projects and ongoing maintenance and management. The council felt it would be fiscally better to use specific stormwater tax dollars over money from the general fund to cover costs. The city would be able to better plan, budget, and bond for projects and stormwater management.
Initial basic rates would be set:
- Undeveloped properties – a flat storm sewer availability charge at the rate of $0 per month.
- Single-family dwelling (SFD), duplex dwelling, and townhome dwelling would be $4 per month.
- Mobile home or apartment dwellings would be charged one-half SFD, or $2 per month.
- Nonresidential properties would be charged a monthly rate calculated at 2 SFD times a land area multiplier based on the acreage up to 10 acres.
The motion to accept the second reading passed with a split vote of 5-2 with council members Hanna and Carl Scharff dissenting. Scharff stated afterwards he had concerns about the rate structure. The third and final reading will be held at the next regular city council meeting on February 8.
Other Business
- The 2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project was approved to move forward. The project shall consist of re-surfacing the following segments of roads: 6th Avenue SE from 3rd Street SE to 4th Street SE; 8th Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 6th Street SW; 2nd Street NE from 5th Avenue NE to 7th Avenue NE; and 7th Street NE from 4th Avenue NE to 5th Avenue NE.
- After a brief public hearing, a resolution “approving and confirming plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for the Highway 150 Reconstruction Project” and a resolution awarding the construction contract to the lowest bidder Dave Schmitt Construction of Cedar Rapids were approved. The original engineer estimate for the project was $7.3 million. The accepted bid is $5.4 million. There were 11 bidders for the project. City Manager Al Roder praised Crawford Engineering for developing the bid documents that attracted a lot of interest from contractors. The project dates and detours will be announced at an upcoming pre-construction meeting.
The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m. The council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 1.