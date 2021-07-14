INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society has been doing several fundraising events for the benefit of the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion and maintenance of the historic Wapsipinicon Mill. One such upcoming event is the 11th annual Oakwood Cemetery tour, scheduled for Saturday, July 17. Each year, different gravesites are featured on the tour.
Oakwood Cemetery is located on Highway 150 S or 3rd Avenue SE, a block north of the Dairy Queen in Independence. Check out the history of Oakwood Cemetery and the Lee Mansion on the historical society’s website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com).
The tour will begin every half-hour (12 and 12:30 p.m.) – only two guided tours this year – at the southwest corner of the cemetery. Please park on the side street and look for the “tent,” which is the ticket booth for the day. Tickets $50 each. Wear your walking shoes, as the historical tour winds its way through the entire cemetery. You will learn about “dowsing,” also known as “witching,” and rubbings of an early era stone. Learn more about Independence’s early history and the people who made the community what it is today.
Each year there are portrayers dressing the part and representing someone different. The E.C. Little Post of the GAR will also be visited, and those attending will receive an actual Civil War bullet as a souvenir.
Circle your calendar for Saturday, July 17. Admission will be charged.
It takes a village to save a piece of history and keep local history alive. Please do your part and help.