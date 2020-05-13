The Independence High School 2020 mock trial season came to an end in March. The team of 12 worked on the case of State vs. Taylor Gates since December 2019, and accomplished much.
The prosecution attorneys were Talon Rodriguez, Laura Smith, Lily Giddings, and Jacob Weber, a student at Don Bosco who joined the Independence team this year. They worked on the other side persuading the judges that the defendant, Taylor Gates, portrayed by the other team, was guilty of theft in the first degree.
To prove their theory of the case, they used the witness statements Brooke Poole, portrayed by Molly Rothman; Lou Howe, portrayed by Jacob Elzey; and Claude Hendricks, portrayed by Matthew Tudor.
The prosecution theme was, “The defendant kept stolen goods locked away, waiting for payday,” and they ended their competition round with 217 points to the other team’s 274. Molly Rothman’s portrayal of Brooke Poole was the only individual on that side with a score of nine or higher out of the 10 possible.
The defense attorneys were Caleb Kilby, Molly Rothman, Jacob Elzey, and Eliab Johnson. They worked to persuade the judges that the defendant Taylor Gates, portrayed by Lily Giddings, was not guilty of theft in the first degree. To tell their story and emphasize the case they created, they used witnesses Riley Chase, portrayed by Talon Rodriguez; Sal Amore, portrayed by Aidan Anderson; and the defendant. The defense theme was, “A Case Full of Doubt” and ended their competition round with 230.5 points to the other team’s 230.
The defense had multiple individual scores of nine or above: Caleb Kilby on cross examination as well as direct examination, Aidan Anderson’s portrayal of Sal Amore, Talon Rodriguez’s portrayal of Riley Chase, and Molly Rothman on direct examination and closing.
The Independence team ended the competition in fifth place in their region. Independence and East Buchanan held scrimmages against each other in preparation for their regional competitions. Both teams were going to hold a scrimmage for an audience, but this was cancelled due to COVID-19.