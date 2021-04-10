HAZLETON – The Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton was excited to recently host four groups of students from Husky Adventures and their teacher, Mrs. Tera Sperfslage. The students toured the shelter and saw the cats and dogs currently residing at there. They also brought books to read to the cats.
As the accompanying photographs demonstrate, the cats enjoyed hearing the students read.
“I really liked reading to Chester. I could tell he really liked me doing that,” said student Clare Acuff.
“One cat that I read to even stared at the book!” said Lilliana Esser, another student who took part in the program.
The visit was about more than reading for the children. According to student Mason Rhines, “I liked petting the cats!”
Mrs. Sperfslage said, “The Husky Adventures Program allows our students to have so many great opportunities, coordinated by Barb Schmitz. It is my personal goal to help expose our students to the great opportunities that we have in our area. Reading to the cats was a non-threatening situation, as the students were not going to be judged by the cats if they misread words or read an easier book. The joy on their faces as the cats meowed or purred was heartwarming to witness. We even had a handful of students that insisted on finishing the story before moving on to the tour!”
The students’ engagement with their trip to the shelter didn’t end there. Two of them returned at the weekend and brought their families to tour the shelter.
“As Charles Dickens said, ‘What greater love than that of a cat,’” added Sperfslage.
“It was really fun! The animals were cute, and the cats were really soft!” said student Rylan Boutin.
“If you don’t have any pets, you can go to the animal shelter and pick out an animal. The cats are crazy and nice,” enthused student Skylar VanNote.
Christopher Coffelt told Sperfslage that the cat he read to liked the story and was even talking to him! Braxton Irvine told Sperfslage that he liked seeing the dog the best, and that the dog was barking so loud to say “hi.”
Another student, Michael Haun, told the teacher that he really liked seeing the cats because they were pretty cute. He thinks other people should go there because they have some really nice animals! And Corbyn Palmer, when asked about the trip, smiled at Mrs. Sperfslage and gave her a thumbs up. He said people should go there to get their pets!
Good idea, Corbyn!
“We would like to thank the animal shelter for being willing to take us on four different days to allow the four sections to visit, helping us to stay socially distanced,” Sperfslage concluded.