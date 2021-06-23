INDEPENDENCE – In February, Mr. David Lang announced his retirement from the Independence School District as band director.
“I have spent 27 of my 32 years of teaching at Independence, building the program we have today, and I plan to do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote to band parents.
Over the course of the next few months Mr. Lang, in his official duties with the school, directed his last winter concert, his last jazz band concert, and his last pit band; oversaw contest preparations; and directed his last spring concert as well as the band for graduation. His last official performance was playing Taps and directing the band for Memorial Day services.
Mr. Lang is not giving up playing. He has been accepted to be a part of Iowa Brass, (formerly known as The Eastern Iowa Brass Band), and has been busy practicing.
Earlier this month, several of his students, current and former, came together to surprise him with a group farewell. While his wife, Lisa (recently retired herself), and fellow music instructors Paul Upmeyer and Amanda Fisher (with baby Charlotte) kept him occupied, the kids gathered at Fifth Ward Park, then hiked in the heat up to the Lang residence.
They had a nice visit, and reminisced about days past.
Taking Mr. Lang’s position is Mr. Joel Knipe, who was introduced at the spring concert.