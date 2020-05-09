INDEPENDENCE – An idea struck Katie Schellhorn in the middle of the night Sunday.
“The girls and I were talking about Teacher Appreciation Week,” she said. “In the back of my head, I kept thinking we couldn’t [celebrate] it because of everything going on.”
Schellhorn, whose daughter Natalee is in Mrs. Beatty’s kindergarten class, reached out to Molly Hocken, parent of a classmate, about having the kids make signs and surprising Mrs. Beatty.
“She instantly said she liked the idea, so I convinced myself, ‘YEP, WE’RE DOING IT!’” said Schellhorn.
Emails were sent out to the parents starting Monday, asking what time would work. Thursday evening at River’sEDGE was selected, and students started working on posters and signs. Schellhorn contacted Mrs. Beatty’s husband about how to surreptitiously get her there.
Thursday evening, families began to gather and maintain social distancing, keeping a parking space width apart. Mrs. Beatty arrived and, after realizing how many of her students had come out, she could not remain in the car. She started at one end and hugged and spoke with each kid. They had colorful signs stating how they missed and appreciated their teacher.
Someone pointed it out it was the birthday of one of her students, Brooks Donnelly, so the classmates came together to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.
Afterwards Mrs. Beatty shared she had many emotions about the surprise greeting.
“Surprised, sad, shocked, happy,” she said, admitting she was teary.
Like many other teachers, she said she has only been able to keep in touch with her students through a weekly Zoom session. On occasion, the kids have also sent her pictures.
“I’m so thankful for the families of the children in Mrs. Beatty’s class to come together on such short notice to show their support for a very awesome teacher!” said Schellhorn. “The smiles on Mrs. Beatty’s and the kids’ faces, and the look in their eyes, showed the bond they have all created with each other during their first year of school that got cut waayy too short!”
A video of the event is available on the Independence Bulletin Journal’s Facebook page.