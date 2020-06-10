The following letter from Deb Weigel, publisher, was inserted into the Saturday, June 6, 2020, issue of the Independence Bulletin Journal. There was an error in the link you were directed to follow. The correction has been made below.
We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience or confusion it may have caused. Thank you for your support of the Independence Bulletin Journal!
June 1, 2020
Dear Valued Subscriber,
Beginning in June, we are making a significant change in your ability to gain access to more news and content from the Independence Bulletin Journal. We are taking this step in direct response to the current environment and reader demand.
Effective June 1, we will provide all subscribers with full access to our digital content at the Independence Bulletin Journal, including our e-edition. So whether at home, at work, or on the go, you will now have access to our news, information, opinion, sports, and the rest of our rich offerings on your computer, smartphone, and tablet.
This includes:
- Local community news
- Special sections and feature editions
- Videos of area families, sports, and events
- Photo galleries
- Breaking news and alerts
- Historic photos
- And so much more
To gain access to your digital content, go to bulletinjournal.com and click the “Subscribe” button. Select the “Activate Digital Access” button. If you have not already signed up for an account, sign up here. Once you have signed up, it will ask for your account number, which can be found on the label on your print edition. Then claim your account by clicking the “Claim” button. Enjoy all stories at your leisure!
These changes and benefits will come as part of your regular subscription rate. With this new added convenience, we hope you’ll continue to support and invest in your local community newspaper for years to come.
Thanks you for being a subscriber. Please keep reading!