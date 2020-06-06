INDEPENDENCE – On May 29, Independence Subway honored employee Lillian Henkes in recognition of her high school graduation.
The store took out an ad in the Bulletin Journal, and put up a 2020 graduate banner. Henkes wore her graduation cap, and the store’s manager, Dee Porter, and another employee, Amber Dudley, wore graduation headbands. All wore Independence Mustang shirts. The store offered a dollar discount, and all tips during Henkes’ 5 to 9 p.m. shift were designated for the graduate.
“Thank you all for making Friday night a fun night for Lillian,” said Porter.
“It was great to see a lot of people stop by,” said Henkes.
Henkes plans to save the tip money for a trip to Peru, South America.