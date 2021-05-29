INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Success Center (BCSC) held a graduation ceremony for students on Friday, May 21, at Independence Junior/Senior High School. BCSC is an alternative program serving the Independence, Jesup, and East Buchanan school districts.
Students attend BCSC for a variety of reasons with one common attribute: due to their current life situation, they are not experiencing success in a traditional high school setting. BCSC is concerned with the total student, including social, emotional, and academic growth.
The ceremony included the graduates entering to “Pomp and Circumstance” and a welcome message from Independence Community School District Superintendent Russ Reiter. Erin Maurer, BCSC assistant, introduced the graduates and their parents:
- Zachary Tyler Cibula
- Michael A. Main
- Garrett M. Morris
- Kassandra E. Riniker
- Drake Scott Ristvedt
The students then presented a carnation to their parents, followed by hugs.
A heartfelt tradition for the BCSC graduates is to provide a short speech of appreciation. The speeches are personal testimonials of their educational and sometimes life journey to graduation. They take the opportunity to publicly thank those who have helped and encouraged them along the way.
After the speeches, the next BCSC tradition is the bestowing of fun gifts from Maurer and Shelly Bertelli, BCSC coordinator. Although the budget is small, the gifts are well thought out based on the personality, an interest, or an experience of the student. As the gifts were announced, the graduate came up for a hug from their BCSC teachers.
Independence School Board President Eric Smith and Vice President Kim Hansen then presented diplomas and graduation tassels to the students associated with the Independence schools. East Buchanan High School Principal Eric Dockstader presented Kassie Riniker her diploma.
The graduates and families were then invited to be photographed and to converse with guests and administrators. Also in attendance at the BCSC commencement were Principal John Howard and Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke from Independence Junior/Senior High School.