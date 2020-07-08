INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education met multiple times during the month of June to address a variety of topics, including staffing and contracts, bond funding for building improvements, vendor contracts, insurance, the Return to Learn plan, and the 2020-21 school calendar.
June 1 Meeting
The special meeting of the Independence Community School Board was held electronically via Zoom on June 1,2020. The meeting was called to order at 12 p.m. by Chair Eric Smith. Members attending were Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble, as well as Board Secretary Laura Morine. Board Member Matt O’Loughlin and Superintendent Russell Reiter were absent.
The following resignations/retirements were approved:
- Jayme Hurley, jr./sr. high PE teacher
- Donalyn Pogue, East Elementary kindergarten teacher/curriculum leader
The following new hires were approved:
- Lydia Butters, jr./sr. high FTS assistant softball coach numbers coach
- Makenzie Hupke, jr./sr. high assistant softball coach
- Jill Louvar, jr./sr. high assistant softball coach
- Bryce Rigdon, jr./sr. high assistant softball coach
New Business
The board approved the following items unanimously (4-0):
- Agreement between HSR Associate, Inc. and Independence Community School District – East Elementary School Remodeling and West Elementary School Addition and Remodel.
- Resolution Appointing Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent, Approving the Paying Agent, Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent Agreement and Authorizing the Execution of Same (Series 2020).
- Form of Tax Exemption Certificate (Series 2020).
- Resolution Authorizing and Providing for the Terms of Issuance and Securing the Payment of $9,950,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, of the Independence Community School District, State of Iowa, Under the Provisions of Chapters 423E and 423F of the Code of Iowa, and Providing for a Method of Payment of Said Bonds (Series 2020).
June 8 Special Meeting
The special meeting of the Independence Community School Board was held on June 8,2020 in the auditorium of the jr./sr. high school. In attendance were members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Matt O’Loughlin as well as Superintendent Russell Reiter and Board Secretary Laura Morine.
The following resignations/retirements were approved:
- Brandon Drew, West Elementary professional school counselor, junior high volley ball coach, junior high girls’ basketball numbers coach
- Paula Decker, West Elementary 5.5
Old Business
Under old business, the board approved on a 4-1 vote (O’Loughlin dissenting) the 2020-2021 District Exempt Non-Union, Certified Non-Union, and Administrative/Director Contracts by Supt. Reiter. The total package increase for this group came to 2.21 percent.
In the Bulletin Journal’s previous article regarding the May 26 school board meeting, it was incorrectly reported that the board had approved the package for this group. At that meeting, following some discussion, the board voted 5-0 to increase the hourly rate for bus drivers by 27 cents per hour.
The board then adjourned and entered into an exempt session to discuss negotiation strategies.
June 15 Regular/Closed Meeting
The school board met at the jr./sr. high auditorium on June 15 with the following in attendance: members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Matt O’Loughlin, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Board Secretary Laura Morine; and school district administrators and directors.
The following transfers/reassignments were approved:
- Megan Rawlins, jr./sr. high health and extended learning program/Talented and Gifted teacher to jr./sr. high 1.0 FTE PE teacher
- Kay Reidy, West Elementary Instructional Coach to interim East Elementary/ECC principal
- Angie Williams, East Elementary 5.5 hr cook/food service worker to West Elementary 5.5 hour POS operator, cook/food service worker
New hires approved include:
- Alicia Conner, West Elementary special education teacher
- Austin Pink, jr./sr. high PE teacher, .5 FTE strength and conditioning coach, assistant football coach
The financial reports were also approved.
Comments
Smith thanked everyone twho helped put on the special commencement event for a graduating senior who left for military training before the regular ceremony was held. Hansen also expressed thanks to those involved in the special ceremony, and she thanked retiring teachers Dan Putz and Donalyn Pogue for their many years in the district. She stated that Champs Cupboard meals will continue every Wednesday through August 12. Trimble was excited that the softball and baseball seasons have started.
Supt. Reiter reported:
- Tia Shaffer was named Iowa’s 2020 American Association of Family and Consumer (AAFCS) Teacher of the Year.
-The National Honor Society will have a short ceremony on June 21.
- The Buchanan County Success Center’s graduation will be June 26 in the jr./sr. high lunch room.
- Commencement will be June 28 in the auditorium.
- Building administrators are working on handbooks and the changes will be noted all together
- Open enrollment numbers are improving. There are 20 new students open enrolling out (12 families) Six of those students will be homeschooled. Twenty-five new students are open enrolling in from 21 families.
- Summer school plans are being finalized.
Return to Learn Presentation
Erin Burmeister provided an update on the Return to Learn plan that must be submitted to the Department of Education by July 1. The administration and staff are working diligently on the plan and know that there will be adjustments, even after being submitted due to the fluidity of the situation. There may be changes to the school calendar, and the Independence team is working with area schools to hopefully have some similarity in calendars. The final draft will be presented to the SIAC (School Improvement Action Committee) and then to the board for approval before July 1.
New Business
The board unanimously approved the following:
- Pizza bid from Pizza Hut for 2020-2021
- Bread bid from Pan-O-Gold for 2020-2021
- Milk bid from Prairie Farms for 2020-2021
- Agreement between Clarke University Department of Social Work and Independence Community School District
- PowerSchool Access Agreement with Grant Wood Area Education Agency for 2020-2021
- Lease Agreement with Moser Preschool and Daycare through July 31, 2021
- Statewide 4-Year Old Voluntary Preschool Contract with Independence Community School District and Kidsville for 2020-2021 (with proposed edits)
- Consider Approval of the Statewide 4-Year Old Voluntary Preschool Contract with Independence Community School District and Moser for 2020-2021 (with proposed edits)
- Statewide 4-Year Old Voluntary Preschool Contract with Independence Community School District and St. John for 2020-2021 (with proposed edits)
- Statewide 4-Year Old Voluntary Preschool Contract with Independence Community School District and Wee Care for 2020-2021 (with proposed edits)
- EMC Annual Insurance proposal. Rusty Donnelly from Smith D&L Insurance presented the FY20-21 insurance proposal. The overall increase was 5 percent
- Creating a New Fund 35 – Elementary SAVE Projects in the Software Unlimited Accounting Software System to Track to East/West Elementary Building Projects.
- Transfer of $4,112,948.00 from Fund 33 – Capital Funds to Fund 35 – Elementary SAVE Projects.
- Board Resolution to Transfer Funds of $10,000.00 for Protective Athletic Equipment
- IASB Legislative Priorities – the IASB Legislative Priorities were handed out for the board to review; they will be a decided on at the July regular board meeting.
Closed Session
The board voted 5-0 to enter into a closed session as provided in Section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code; to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.
Return to Open Session
The session began at 6:32 p.m., and exited it at 8:32 p.m. No official business was transacted during this closed session.
The board voted 5-0 to increase the superintendent’s base salary by $600 for next year and add one year to the contract so it will expire June 2023.
June 30 Special Meeting
A special meeting of the Independence Community School Board was held electronically via Zoom and on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on June 30. Members attending were Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Matt O’Loughlin, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Board Secretary Laura Morine; and administrators.
The board voted 5-0 to consider approval of the 400-policy series at the July meeting.
Policies approved on June 30 include:
- Student absences – excused and request for remote learning form
- School day
- Appropriate use of online learning platforms
- District operation during public emergencies and district operations during a public health emergency regulation
Resignations/retirements approved include:
- Gwen Decker, West Elementary 7.0 hr special ed para
- Rachel Hurley, jr./sr. high social studies teacher/curriculum leader
- Michelle Langdale, bus garage 6.5 hour van driver
Approval of transfer/reassignment:
- Theresa Hocken, East Elementary 4.5 hr at-risk para to East Elementary 5.5 hr cook/food service worker
New hires approved:
- Madison Corkery, jr./sr. high English/language arts teacher
- Jessica Magnuson-Canady, West Elementary professional school counselor
- McKinley Meyer, jr./sr. high social studies teacher
- Brook Reed, East Elementary kindergarten teacher
- LouAnn Bresson, end of school year special ed teacher
- Jill Eddy, end of school year special ed teacher
- Chrissy Kimball, elementary summer school teacher
- Danielle Miller, end of school year special ed teacher
- Kelly Mitchell, elementary summer school teacher
- Heather Nefgzer, elementary summer school teacher
- Kerry Pasker, elementary summer school teacher
- Janet Shannon, end of school year special ed para
- Robin Van Raden, elementary summer school teacher
- Brittany Holt, East Elementary positive action initiative leader
- Kelly Kress, East Elementary kindergarten curriculum leader
- Amanda Whitaker, West Elementary positive action initiative leader
New Business
The board voted 5-0 to approve the district’s Return to Learn Plan for 2020-2021.
In a 3-2 vote (O’Loughlin and Sornson dissenting), the board approved the revised school calendar for 2020-2021.