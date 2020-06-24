FONTANA PARK – Our Buchanan County Conservation Board has implemented Phase 2 of our reopening. A number of programs are available.
Programs
Wee Nature Tales
- For kids ages three to five who have not yet completed Kindergarten
- Mondays, June 22-July 27, OR Tuesdays, June 23- July 28, OR Thursdays, June 25-July 30
- 10 to 11 a.m.
This hour-long session combines age-appropriate nature stories with simple nature projects and explorations. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is limited to six children per session.
Nature Explorers
- For kids completing grades K-2
- Wednesdays, June 24-July 29, 9:30 to 11 a.m., OR Thursdays, June 25-July 30, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
This program encourages an early interest in science and nature through hands-on inquiry and exploration of the Fontana Park environment. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Adults are required to attend. Registration is limited to 10 children per session.
Young Naturalists
- For kids completing grades 3-6
- Tuesdays, June 23-July 28, 1 to 3 p.m.
Children will discover the world in which they live, and their relationships with plants and other animals. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates, with activities bringing participants face-to-face with environmental issues, problems, and solutions. Registration is limited to 10 children. Adults are required to attend.
More Information
All camps are $30 per child. Please contact Sondra Cabell at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us or at 319-636-2617 if cost is a barrier. Register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab.
Fontana Park is located at 1883 125th Street, south of Hazleton.
COVID-19 Safety Provisions
The following provisions are now in place to ensure the safety of participants and staff while attending programming at Fontana Park:
1. Participants and staff will be required to self-screen prior to participation and sign at each program that they have done so. Participant(s)/staff may participate if they:
- Are not currently feeling ill
- Are not running a fever
- Have had no known exposed to anyone who is suspected to have, or who has, tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 2 weeks
- Have gone at least 7 days since last feeling ill or running a fever
2. If staff members needed to lead a program do not meet any of the above criteria, that program will be cancelled or postponed.
3. Participants who are coughing or otherwise appear to be sick will be required to leave.
4. All programs will be held outdoors when possible. If weather dictates, campers may move into a shelter or the nature center classroom if able to maintain social distancing.
5. Group size will be no more than 10 registered participants (plus accompanying adults).
6. Participants and staff will maintain social distance a minimum of six feet.
7. Youth may participate only with an adult. The adult will be responsible for ensuring the youth follows all mandates included in this COVID-19 release.
8. Staff will be required to wear a face mask any time they are in close proximity with other people. Participants likewise are encouraged to wear masks and, at the discretion of staff, may be required to wear masks. Masks will be available for those who want or need them, or they may wear their own. The participant, or parent of a participant, is required to notify staff if there is a medical reason a participant cannot wear a mask.
9. Toilets will be cleaned and sanitized daily before and after in-person programming. No soap and water washing or hand sanitizer is supplied at pit toilets. Participants may bring a small bottle of hand sanitizer. Staff also will have some hand sanitizer available during a program.
10. No materials will be passed or shared among participants during programming.
11. Participants who fall into the “at risk category,” or have immediate family members considered “at risk,” should take additional precautions or choose not to attend programming.