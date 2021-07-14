INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach will be sponsoring a Sun Safety Day at the Independence Farmer’s Market this Saturday.
“We will have sun protection education materials, demonstrations, and sun bead activities for children,” said Roxanne Fuller, county director.
Come learn about how to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.
Look for more fresh produce, honey, homemade baked good, jellies, and crafts at the market. In addition, the Calico Cut Ups are still selling raffle tickets for homemade quilts. Tickets are $1/each or 6/$5. This year, each ticket gets two chances. As a reminder, the drawing will be at the last market of the season in October.