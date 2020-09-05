INDEPENDENCE – During a work session held by the Independence Community School District’s board of education on Monday night, August 31, the superintendent gave a brief update on the new academic year and how staff and students are handling the protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Russell Reiter led off the meeting, saying, “Overall, it’s been a good start to the school year. The big thing is – we’re adjusting. I’m adjusting on the fly as things pop up. I think the overall plan that we had was pretty solid.”
He went on to add, “I’m very proud of the kids, the staff, parents. There have been very few issues with masks, face shields. The kids, even in the elementaries, probably better than 90 percent of all the kids who are coming are wearing a mask or some kind of face shield. We’ve had no issues with masks or face shields on our buses, All our kids are wearing them.”
While there haven’t been any COVID-19 cases pop up, Some illnesses have been reported.
“We’ve had a couple of students…come in. They had some symptoms. One of those did come back as strep throat. We had a couple of others, basically they’re going through some allergies,” Reiter stated.
“I’m not naïve enough to know it [COVID-19] is probably going to happen – it’s a matter of when. We’ll see with regard to staffing and with regard to students, we’ll adjust, depending on how many kids we have, how many staff members we might have, we’ll just continue to work with them and work with parents and do the best we can to communicate that out. I have several letters in the hopper waiting to go out if we need to use them, or when we need them, in regard to COVID-19 and whether we have students or staff members who test positive,” he concluded on the subject.
Remote Learning
Reiter stated that the district has 159 students learning remotely. The breakdown by building is:
- Jr/Sr High – 88
- East Elementary – 25
- West Elementary – 43
- ECC – 3
For the 2020-21 school year, Independence students in grades 7-12 who choose to study remotely are receiving synchronous instruction – meaning they are online live during specifically scheduled class times with their teachers. Children in K-6 who learn at home receive asynchronous lessons that they complete at their own pace within a specified time frame.
Reiter said in his report, “At this point, our secondary students are still going synchronous, so students can check in while they’re at home with the actual class that’s ongoing. Our K-6 students are asynchronous. Our expectation is that our K-6 staff will be contacting, working with those students throughout the day as well as on Fridays, and continue to work with the parents.
“Again, we’re adjusting, a little trial by error, but for the most part, most of our staff is doing a pretty darned good job with the technology, and Zooming. We’ll continue to work at that,” he said.
Transportation
Reiter noted that, regarding transportation, the biggest concern is a second shuttle bus is required, and that the district will continue to operate that second shuttle until it’s no longer needed.
“All kids on the shuttles are wearing masks. There have been no issues,” Reiter noted.
Food and Nutrition Service
Reiter reported that only three families in the district with children taking part in remote learning are seeking meals from the school. The district is required to offer a meal or meals – lunch and/or breakfast – to the children it educates.
Custodial Matters
The district is working hard to keep its facilities clean and virus-free through the use of sprayers, the efforts of the custodial staff, and the services of Superior Cleaning at some of the centers. Administrators are in the process of filling a couple of custodian positions.
Substitute Teachers/Staff
Although no teachers or other staff members have reported they have COVID-19 at this time, Reiter said, “We know it could change.”
The availability of substitutes in the area is tight, in part due to the fact that surrounding districts have teachers quarantined.
“We have a handful of subs,” Reiter said. If this continues, subs “could be gobbled up pretty quickly.”
If necessary, Reiter suggested reaching out for subs to the south of the school district, to places like Cedar Rapids, where school doesn’t start until September 21. Recently retired teachers are another option to serve as subs, because IPERS has waived the waiting period in light of the pandemic. They may now come back immediately, which could make finding subs much easier.
“All in all, it’s been a good start to the school year,” Reiter concluded.