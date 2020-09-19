INDEPENDENCE – Among the many tasks taken upon by the Buchanan County Supervisors during their Monday morning meeting was to approve a National Voter Registration proclamation.
The proclamation read:
National Voter Registration Month
Official Proclamation by Board of Supervisors
WHEREAS, registering to vote empowers eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote on Election Day; and
WHEREAS, 2020 marks the centennial anniversary of women gaining access to the ballot box through the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; and
WHEREAS, one of the national leaders of the women’s suffrage movement was Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt; and
WHEREAS, Iowa consistently ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation, with more than two million residents currently registered to vote; and
WHEREAS, 17-year-olds are now eligible to register to vote in Iowa; and
WHEREAS, Iowa’s voter registration process is easier and more convenient than ever before, with online voter registration, Election Day registration, and applications available through government agencies across the state; and
WHEREAS, the State of Iowa’s online voter registration system enables citizens to register to vote and update their registration status quickly and easily, any time of day; and
WHEREAS, we encourage all interested citizens and all appropriate media outlets and civic organizations to participate in this non-partisan voter registration awareness campaign to encourage the maximum participation of qualified voters in Iowa.
NOW, THEREFORE, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, does hereby proclaim September 2020 as National Voter Registration Month; and Tuesday, September 22, 2020, as National Voter Registration Day.
The proclamation was passed unanimously.
Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections has been preparing election materials and supplying information for publication for several weeks. Watch future issues of the Bulletin Journal for election information throughout October.
Other Supervisor Business
- Approved claims in the amount of $937,348.26.
- Placed on file a manure management plan update from James Sweeney, facility J & K Farms, Sec. 26 Perry Township.
- Approved monthly officer’s reports for the correctional facility; recorder; sheriff; and clerk of court.
- Approved holding a public hearing for the first reading of the amendment to Chapter 2 Parks, Natural Areas, and River Access Areas Ordinance on Monday, September 28, 2020.
- Held a public hearing for the final reading of the proposed county zoning ordinance update, then approved a resolution adopting the ordinance.
- Held a public hearing for the proposed FY21 budget amendment, then approved a resolution stating the budget amendment was to make additional appropriations as follows: Capital Projects $3,105,418 (E911 equipment); Personal Family Health Services $548,857 (COVID-19 related); and Land Use & Building Controls $6,280.
- Approved a resolution to abate taxes, penalties, and costs in the amount of $1,900 for five properties located in Independence, Hazleton, and Lamont.
- County Auditor Gosse presented the FY20 Local Effort Provision Worksheet and the FY20 REAP report to the board for their review. No official action was needed. She then presented the August financial report and the August financial report of the Health Trust. It was noted the Health Trust was ‘in the black’ after several months of being ‘in the red.’ Both reports were accepted by unanimous vote.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:27 a.m.