INDEPENDENCE – Members of Operation 11th Hour and the Independence Federated Garden Club met with the Buchanan County Supervisors on Monday to discuss landscape options around the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse.
Representing the garden club were Master Gardeners Cindy Walton and Mary Steuben. Representing Operation 11th Hour, the group organized to oversee the design, implementation, and care for the memorial, were veterans Roger Allen and George Lake.
The gardeners presented a “red-white-and-blue” four-season concept plan. Flowers suggested included (red) poppies, dogwoods, peonies, (white) hydrangeas, “Karl Foerster” reed grass, and (blue) “speedwell” veronica and Russian sage.
While the color selection was well-received by all, a few concerns regarding the height of the plants were raised. The gardeners said “dwarf” varieties were mainly chosen, and the grass could be trimmed down as needed.
After receiving the supervisors’ blessings to proceed further, the veterans and the gardeners went out to the memorial to further discuss the plan. Joining them was Supervisor Don Shonka, also a veteran and a member of the of Operation 11th Hour committee.
The gardeners said planting could began in mid-April, weather permitting.
Visit www.operation11thhour.org to find out more about the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial and to donate to the ongoing maintenance or purchase a paver to honor a veteran.