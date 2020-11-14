INDEPENDENCE – The election results for Buchanan County voters are in and certified official.
“In my 30-plus years, this was the most challenging election to administer,” said Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections. “A huge thank-you to my amazing staff that worked long hours to complete their everyday tasks while assisting the overwhelming volume of voters at the counter and processing and mailing absentee ballots.”
Gosse reports several precincts had a 50 percent voter turnout before Election Day.
“I applaud the voters in Buchanan County with an overall turnout rate of over 80 percent,” she said. “I would also like to thank the precinct workers that worked a very busy day during the pandemic. Buchanan County’s election went very smooth amid all the obstacles we endured due to COVID-19. This year is not how I envisioned my last year in office.”
As Gosse retires at the end of 2020, her deputy for elections, Kris Wilgenbusch, has been duly elected the next auditor and commissioner of elections.
Due to January 1, 2021, being on a Friday, the swearing-in of county officials will be scheduled for Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Voter Turnout
Precinct / Ballots Cast / Registered Voters / % Turnout
Jesup / 1,283 / 1,534 / 83.64
Brandon / 435 / 538 / 80.86
Fairbank / 618 / 841 / 73.48
Perry-Westburg / 705 / 842 / 83.73
Independence 1st Ward / 1,292 / 1,519 / 85.06
Independence 2nd Ward / 680 / 825 / 82.42
Independence 3rd Ward / 1,168 / 1,359 / 85.95
Independence 4th Ward / 543 / 669 / 81.17
Independence 5th Ward / 570 / 722 / 78.95
Hazleton / 537 / 767 / 70.01
Rowley / 629 / 720 / 87.36
Winthrop / 774 / 945 / 81.90
Aurora / 581 / 716 / 81.15
Middlefield-Newton / 359 / 418 / 85.89
Quasqueton / 705 / 822 / 85.77
Total Precincts / 10,879 / 132,37 / 82.19
President
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 4,167
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R) 6,420
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield (D) 4,292
Joni Ernst (R) 6,063
IA 1st Congressional District
Abby Finkenauer (D) 4,481
Ashley Hinson (R) 6,180
State Senate District 32
Pam Egli (D) 3,351
Craig Johnson (R) 6,225
State Senate District 48
Eric Green (D) 271
Dan Zumbach (R) 693
State Representative District 64
Jodi Grover (D) 4,468
Chad Ingels (R) 5,027
State Representative District 95
Christian Andrews (D) 363
Charlie McClintock (R) 582
County Supervisor
Joe Payne (D) 4,170
Clayton Ohrt (R) 6,159
County Auditor
Kris Wilgenbusch (R) 8,997
County Sheriff
Scott Buzynski (R) 9,363
County Treasurer
Gina Mether (R) 9,093
Hospital Board of Trustees (2)
Anne McMillan
Rob Robinson
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners (3)
Sean Dolan
Doug Kaiser
Becky Lindsay
Agricultural Extension Council Members (4)
Megan Rawlins
Patrick Donnelly
Ryan Kress
Michelle Mangrich
Question 1
Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same? Yes: 2,298 No: 6,729.