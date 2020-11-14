Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Election certification

Cindy Gosse (left), Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections, and Kris Wilgenbusch, deputy auditor, met with county supervisors Clayton Ohrt, Gary Gissel, and Don Shonka on Tuesday, November 10, to canvass the votes and certify the results of the 2020 general election.

INDEPENDENCE – The election results for Buchanan County voters are in and certified official.

“In my 30-plus years, this was the most challenging election to administer,” said Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections. “A huge thank-you to my amazing staff that worked long hours to complete their everyday tasks while assisting the overwhelming volume of voters at the counter and processing and mailing absentee ballots.”

Gosse reports several precincts had a 50 percent voter turnout before Election Day.

“I applaud the voters in Buchanan County with an overall turnout rate of over 80 percent,” she said. “I would also like to thank the precinct workers that worked a very busy day during the pandemic. Buchanan County’s election went very smooth amid all the obstacles we endured due to COVID-19. This year is not how I envisioned my last year in office.”

As Gosse retires at the end of 2020, her deputy for elections, Kris Wilgenbusch, has been duly elected the next auditor and commissioner of elections.

Due to January 1, 2021, being on a Friday, the swearing-in of county officials will be scheduled for Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Voter Turnout

Precinct / Ballots Cast / Registered Voters / % Turnout

Jesup / 1,283 / 1,534 / 83.64

Brandon / 435 / 538 / 80.86

Fairbank / 618 / 841 / 73.48

Perry-Westburg / 705 / 842 / 83.73

Independence 1st Ward / 1,292 / 1,519 / 85.06

Independence 2nd Ward / 680 / 825 / 82.42

Independence 3rd Ward / 1,168 / 1,359 / 85.95

Independence 4th Ward / 543 / 669 / 81.17

Independence 5th Ward / 570 / 722 / 78.95

Hazleton / 537 / 767 / 70.01

Rowley / 629 / 720 / 87.36

Winthrop / 774 / 945 / 81.90

Aurora / 581 / 716 / 81.15

Middlefield-Newton / 359 / 418 / 85.89

Quasqueton / 705 / 822 / 85.77

Total Precincts / 10,879 / 132,37 / 82.19

President

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 4,167

Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R) 6,420

U.S. Senate

Theresa Greenfield (D) 4,292

Joni Ernst (R) 6,063

IA 1st Congressional District

Abby Finkenauer (D) 4,481

Ashley Hinson (R) 6,180

State Senate District 32

Pam Egli (D) 3,351

Craig Johnson (R) 6,225

State Senate District 48

Eric Green (D) 271

Dan Zumbach (R) 693

State Representative District 64

Jodi Grover (D) 4,468

Chad Ingels (R) 5,027

State Representative District 95

Christian Andrews (D) 363

Charlie McClintock (R) 582

County Supervisor

Joe Payne (D) 4,170

Clayton Ohrt (R) 6,159

County Auditor

Kris Wilgenbusch (R) 8,997

County Sheriff

Scott Buzynski (R) 9,363

County Treasurer

Gina Mether (R) 9,093

Hospital Board of Trustees (2)

Anne McMillan

Rob Robinson

Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners (3)

Sean Dolan

Doug Kaiser

Becky Lindsay

Agricultural Extension Council Members (4)

Megan Rawlins

Patrick Donnelly

Ryan Kress

Michelle Mangrich

Question 1

Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same? Yes: 2,298 No: 6,729.

