INDEPENDENCE – As of Monday morning, there are 26 confirmed Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases and no associated deaths attributed to Buchanan County, according to Public Health Director Tai Burkhart.
Burkhart and her staff, now including former Public Health Director Amy Marlow, have been involved with tracking case information and continue to make preparations for future cases.
At the May 4 Supervisor meeting, held electronically, Burkhart shared that several county departments have assisted her department, including Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorney, Auditor, Environmental Health, and Information Technology.
“Probably many more that I am forgetting,” she stated after the meeting. “We also have a great partnership with other local entities as well.”
Burkart also later elaborated on how the statistics are attributed.
“The cases are based on county of residence,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if someone was tested and treated in a different county, they will be considered a case for Buchanan if they have a Buchanan County address. As a local public health department I do not get details of COVID positive residents from other counties. So that is why we are encouraging businesses to use the link from Iowa Department of Public Health to report when 10 percent or greater of their employees are reporting COVID like illness.”
Also during the May 4 meeting, Burkhart reported on receiving approximately $12,000 from an Iowa Economic Development CDBG Grant. The money will towards purchasing two portable work stations, which can be deployed to facilities when needed during outbreak events.
“These will also be useful if and when we get a vaccine and open point of dispensing (POD) clinics in Buchanan County,” she said after the meeting. “Additionally, we will purchase automatic hand sanitizer stations with these funds for use in county buildings for employees and the public when we can re-open.
“Even though our county is one of the 77 who had restrictions lifted, it doesn’t mean that we no longer need to take precautions,” she said. “It’s actually time to be more vigilant in protecting yourself and others since there will likely be more residents and visitors out in the county. We recommend the use of facemasks when in public places, limiting contact with others outside of your household, frequent hand washing, cleaning of frequently used surfaces, monitoring for symptoms, and staying home when ill.”
Burkhart suggested the public review a document on Iowa Department of Public Health website called “Guidance for Iowa Businesses Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreaks among Employees.”
The Supervisors also discuss weekly the access to county parks with Dan Cohen, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board.
As of May 11, Cohen reported the state is allowing campgrounds to open, but campers must furnish their own toilet. Cohen reported that County parks are open for day trips and small family gatherings, County campgrounds will remain closed through May and the Fontana cabins will be closed through June. In addition, the Fontana Nature Center will likely remain closed for most of the summer. Although group programs have been cancelled, the Naturalists are creating other activities such as personal scavenger hunts and challenges. They are making videos and using social media to promote nature and the parks.
Cohen said the Board will meet May 19 to evaluate the situation. He suggested the public monitor the county park website (www.mycountyparks.com/county/buchanan.aspx) for information updates.
Cohen also spoke about long term planning. He said the county recently acquired 16 acres of land north of the bison compound and looks forward to expanding the infrastructure, possibly including more cabins, a lodge for groups up to 150, restrooms, modern campsites, and boardwalk trails. The Conservation Board is hiring a consultant to further develop plans and fundraising. The funds for the consultant will come from a reserve fund and not extra tax money.
On May 5, the Supervisors held a meeting with members of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to discuss a proposed 28E Agreement to share an assistant county engineer. No official action was taken.