INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors started 2021 by appointing Clayton Ohrt as chair and Don Shonka as chair pro-tem at the January 4 meeting.
The new year organizational appointments were made.
Supervisors’ Committee Assignments for 2021
- Gary Gissel – Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Trails Association; Courthouse Security; Disaster Recovery Coalition; 1st Judicial District Dept. of Corrections; Habitat for Humanity; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and Regional Transit; Local Emergency Planning Committee; MHI Advisory Board; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region; Operation Threshold; Transportation Policy Board; Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority Alternate; Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority; Regional Economic Development.
- Clayton Ohrt – Buchanan County Economic Development Commission; Buchanan County Homeless Council; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Tourism; Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; E911 Board Alternate; 1st Judicial District Dept. of Corrections Alternate; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee; Iowa Workforce Development; Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority Alternate; North Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; Pathways; Resource Enhancement and Protection.
- Don Shonka – Buchanan County Empowerment Board; Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Alternate; Buchanan County Council on Aging; Buchanan County Greater Foundation; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention; E911 Service Board; Heartland Acres Agribition Center; Independence Area Food Pantry; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region Alternate; Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority; North Iowa Juvenile Detention; Operation Threshold Alternate; Resource Conservation & Development; Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority.
Board/Commission Appointments
- Deb Ehlers and Kathy Cole, Board of Adjustment, five-year term
- John Slattery, Board of Review
- Mary Jane Blaisdell, Conservation Board
- Dr. Kurt House, Medical Examiner
- Terrie Mazur, Pioneer Cemetery Commission for three-year term
- Marsha McGlaughlin, Brad Bleichner, George Lake, Magistrate Committee
The following additional appointments were made at the January 11 meeting:
- Karen Stephenson, deputy auditor
- Sheriff’s deputies Clint Bentley, Chris Chesmore, Matt Cook, Mitchell Franck, Blake Gallery, Cory Hartmann, Mike Ratchford, Hunter Robinson, Joe Schwinghammer, and Daniel Walter
- Administrative Office Deputy Pam Conklin and Civil Office Deputy Laurie Bearbower
- Wendy Sperfslage to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to fill a vacancy until 2024
- Tyler Rasmussen – Magistrate (six-year term)
- Rick Wendling, Buchanan County Fair Board (one-year term)
- Approved the appointment of Allan VanderHart as Perry Township clerk
- Updated the IRS mileage rate change from 57.5 cents to 56.0 cents.
County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch notes the Board of Supervisors has a standing resolution stating the county will use the IRS rate for service charges and reimbursement.
The supervisors also met the with Group Benefits Partners and ISAC representatives to discuss employee benefit programs at the January 4 meeting. No action was taken.
At the January 11 meeting, the supervisors opened bids for road rock needs. The bids were divided into two groups: Division I (north) and Division II (south). Bidding this year were Basic Materials Corp. Aggregates (BMC) and Bruening Rock Products. BMC won both bids at $11.03/ton.
The supervisors also met with Paul Berland, executive director of Northeast Iowa RC & D, to discuss the FY22 funding request. Berland gave a report of how Northeast Iowa RC & D has assisted Buchanan County organizations. (Watch for more details in an upcoming story.) Although he understands how the pandemic has impacted budgets, Berland requested $12,000.
The supervisors then discussed the courthouse phone system with County IT Director Jason Vandenburg, Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Wulfekuhle, E-911 Coordinator Chris Hare, and Josh Vandenburg, Telecom Manager for Indytel. The phone system was described as antiquated and part of it is situated in a spot where it has to be covered with plastic to prevent water from dripping on it. The system has to be moved before the water situation can be properly addressed. The project is estimated at $52,500 and may take three years to implement. Josh Vandenburg said the first step would be a thorough audit of equipment and connections among county departments and state (e.g., Clerk of Court) offices.