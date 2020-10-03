INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors recently met with local 4-H representatives and signed a proclamation recognizing National 4-H Week, October 4-10.
The official proclamation stated:
“WHEREAS, 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, having supported almost six million youth across the country thus far; and
WHEREAS, 4-H has helped 171 youth in Buchanan County to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders; and
WHEREAS, 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing in hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture and citizenship; and
WHEREAS, National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Buchanan County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them; and
WHEREAS, 4-H’s network of 600,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals provides caring and supportive mentoring to all 4-Hers, helping them to grow into true leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries;
NOW, THEREFORE, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors do hereby proclaim October 4-10, 2020, as NATIONAL 4-H WEEK throughout Buchanan County, and encourage all of our citizens to recognize 4-H for the significant impact it has made and continues to make by empowering youth with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime.
Other Recent Supervisor Business
Approved the hiring of Klint Bentley, uniform patrol deputy for the sheriff’s department.
Held a public hearing for the first reading of the amendment to Chapter 2 parks, county ordinances. The amendments are to bring the county regulations into alignment with state regulations.
Received an update from Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer.
Met with Elizabeth Thyer, CPA with Gardiner, to review the FY19 audit. 2019 financial highlights include:
- Revenues of the county’s governmental activities increased 22.83 percent, or approximately $4,122,962, from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019. Property tax increased approximately $114,146, charges for services increased $249,931, operating grants and contributions increased by $272,512, and capital grants and contributions increased approximately $3,299,574.
- Program expenses were 10.2 percent, or approximately $1,744,563, more in fiscal 2019 than in fiscal 2018. Non-program expense increased $367,473, and Roads and Transportation expense increased $676,272.
- The county’s net position increased 7.8 percent, or approximately $3,323,477, over the June 30, 2018, balance.
- The cost of all governmental activities this year was $18,852,978, compared to $17,108,415 last year. However, as shown in the Statement of Activities, the amount taxpayers ultimately financed for these activities was $5,458,998, because some of the cost was paid by those directly benefited from the programs ($2,850,492) or by other governments and organizations which subsidized certain programs with grants and contributions ($10,543,488). Overall, the county’s governmental program revenues, including intergovernmental aid and charges for service, increased in 2019 from approximately $9,571,963 to $13,393,980, principally due to receiving contributions of roads and bridges paid for by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The County paid for the remaining “public benefit” portion of governmental activities with approximately $6,908,253 in taxes (some of which could only be used for certain programs) and with other revenues.