INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Supervisors recently signed proclamations designating awareness of serious issues and in honor of county extension personnel.
Child Abuse Prevention
The first was a proclamation from Operation Threshold designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Operation Threshold provides several services to families in Buchanan, Black Hawk, and Grundy counties. They help in times of crisis, provide pre-crisis support, and offer several educational opportunities. Among their programs are WIC, NEST (an incentive-based program for income-eligible pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and their children up to four years of age), Energy Assistance (includes the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program [LIHEAP] and is designed to assist low-income families meet the cost of home heating), Foreclosure Prevention, Weatherization, and Affordable Housing Assistance. They also offer a “Parents As Teachers” (PAT) program. PAT is a free and voluntary home visitation and parent education program for families with children aged zero through five.
The goal of the PAT program is to encourage positive parenting outcomes and increase school readiness. It has been shown that education regarding positive parenting techniques can change family dynamics in a positive way. In addition, children who have received PAT services show higher test scores by third grade.
Visits can occur weekly or biweekly. Group connections are weekly, where you can earn NEST points. Home visits can happen in your home or at an agreed-upon location. Currently, visits are occurring virtually due to COVID-19. Services are free, confidential, and voluntary.
The Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council is the board of directors for the local home visitation programs. Board members are Ellen Gaffney, Russ Reiter, Clayton Ohrt, Amber Reiter, Dawn Sage, Lisa Putbrese, Shelly Bertelli, Tai Burkhart, and Randy Miller.
During the month of April, area libraries are handing out wonderful bags with pictures kids can color, an activity packet, bubbles, chalk, a seed packet, and a book.
Check out Operation Threshold Family Support Professionals on Facebook or call 319-334-6081 for more information.
Sexual Assault Awareness
The supervisors recently approved a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The proclamation was submitted by representatives of Riverview Center. It read, in part:
“WHEREAS, Sexual assault affects women, children and men of all racial, cultural and economic backgrounds; and
WHEREAS, In addition to the immediate physical and emotional costs, sexual assault may also have associated consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, depression, homelessness, eating disorders and suicide; and
WHEREAS, Sexual assault can be devastating not only to the survivor, but also for the family, friends, and community of the survivor; and
WHEREAS, Since no one person, organization, agency, or community can eliminate sexual assault on their own, we must work together to educate our entire population about what can be done to prevent sexual assault, support survivors and their significant others, and support those agencies providing services to survivors.”
The supervisors encourage all citizens to learn more about preventing sexual violence.
Riverview Center is a nonprofit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa. Compassionate services are provided to survivors regardless of biological sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, immigration status, English proficiency, race and/or ethnicity, incarceration status, disability, or background. Survivors can reach a confidential crisis hotline at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year, by calling 888-557-0310. Visit riverviewcenter.org for more information.
This year, Riverview Center’s flagship fundraising event, Evening of Light, will be held virtually starting April 19. They will be highlighting stories of hope from survivors and offer several items in a silent auction.
ISU Extension and Outreach Week
The third proclamation recently signed is in celebration of the people and programs of the county extension offices across Iowa and the United States. The proclamation read, in part:
“WHEREAS, ISU Extension and Outreach week is April 12 – 17, 2021; and
WHEREAS, ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service – a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States; and
WHEREAS, Research based programs are delivered through 100 county offices serving Iowans in the areas of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Economic Development, Human Sciences, and 4-H Youth Development; and
WHEREAS, Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host activities throughout the week to thank Iowans for the support of extension efforts within Buchanan County and the state of Iowa.”
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors proclaimed “April 12 – 17, 2021, as Extension and Outreach Week throughout Buchanan County and encourage all of our citizens to recognize Extension and Outreach for the significant impact they have made and continue to make by providing research-based educational services to all Buchanan County residents.”