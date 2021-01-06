INDEPENDENCE – On December 20, 2020, at 8:11 p.m., the Independence Fire Department was dispatched for a truck fire in the 600 block of 5th Street SE. On-scene crews found a truck on fire in the area of the old swimming pool. After a short investigation, it was determined to be an arson fire.
Crews are working with members of the Independence Police Department on the investigation. The Independence Fire Department asks the public that if anyone has any information or video surveillance in that area to contact Independence Police Department at 319-334-2520.