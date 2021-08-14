INDEPENDENCE – Members of Independence American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 stopped by The Trendy Tulip on Tuesday afternoon to drop off a batch of t-shirts they are offering as part of a donation-based fundraiser to support local veterans.
The Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue, is a florist and gift shop specializing in handcrafted gifts, homemade candies, local wines, and other wares from area artisans.
The message on each shirt is a simple, yet meaningful one – THANK YOU VETERANS.
Through Veterans Day, November 11, the t-shirts may be purchased for a donation of $20 each (cash or check) at The Trendy Tulip and via the Independence American Legion Auxiliary Facebook page. Available sizes at this time include adult medium through 3XL, and come in assorted colors – black, heather gray, yellow, red, royal blue, and heather red. If the color or size you are seeking isn’t currently available, auxiliary members will do their best to work with their suppliers to get it.
According to auxiliary member Lynn Schwinghammer, they group will use the proceeds from the fundraiser to cover the costs of their annual “veteran box” project. Boxes are customized to the needs of the specific veteran. Typically, items requested include groceries, personal care products such as toothpaste and toilet paper, household supplies such as laundry detergent, gift cards, etc.
“Each box is filled with $50 to $100 worth of items, depending on the number of veterans in need and the amount of money raised for the project,” Schwinghammer said.
Boxes will be delivered some time during the Thanksgiving/Christmas holidays.
In the past, the auxiliary has put together five to 10 boxes per year. It all depends on the number of vets requesting a box. This project is one way to thank all veterans who served their country, or are currently serving.
If you are a veteran who would like to receive a box, contact a legion auxiliary member. Requests are kept confidential.
The auxiliary members stressed that they are always looking for new ways to help veterans.