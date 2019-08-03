INDEPENDENCE – Students at Main’s Peak Performance Taekwondo, under the training of Master Tim Main, performed very well over the past months at regional and national tournaments.
At the end of June, students went to the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Results for local competitors included:
• Youth sparring, ages 10-11, female, green belt, heavy (over 40 kg): Adromeda Burlage, bronze medal
• Dragon sparring, ages 6-7, male, green belt, middle (23.1 — 27 kg): Corbin Burlage, bronze medal
• Youth sparring, ages 10-11, female, yellow belt, fin (30 kg and under): Tyler Webster, bronze medal
• Tiger sparring, ages 8-9, female, yellow belt, middle (25.1 — 30 kg): Kylee Webster, gold medal
Master Main, a black belt in the sport, has been involved with taekwondo for over 40 years, specifically since June 7, 1978. He likes coaching his students because it teaches self-control, discipline, and they can work at their own pace. There is a lot of sparring, which can help with physical and mental balance – as well as be a benefit in other sports.
“The program can be tailored to the kid’s needs,” he said. “They can decide whether to go to tournaments or not.”
He is also proud how many of his students have shown up on their own time to help younger kids, to encourage them.
“It brings unity to the club,” Main said. “The kids made a real commitment to train hard.”
For consistency, Main’s Peak Performance uses the AAU levels for belts white, yellow, green, blue, red, and black. Green and blue have two levels (low and high) and red has three levels. Black belts are ranked in 10 levels. Master Main noted that U.S. Olympians come up through the USA Taekwondo system.
According to the World Taekwondo Federation, “Taekwondo is one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts that teaches more than physical fighting skills. It is a discipline that shows ways of enhancing our spirit and life through training our body and mind.”
For more information on youth and adult classes, contact the Falcon Civic Center at 319- 334-2606.