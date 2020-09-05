BRYANTSBURG PRAIRIE – Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell led a monarch butterfly tagging expedition Saturday, August 29, with about a dozen participants.
The group met at Bryantsburg Prairie, south of Fontana Park along Highway 150.
Cabell gave an overview of the life and habitat of the monarch, including migration paths. She answered several questions and demonstrated the proper use of a butterfly net (i.e., swooping from below so as not damage the butterfly’s wings).
Another tagging session is being held today, and again on Saturday, September 19, at a location to be determined by nectaring flowers and the weather. Registered participants will receive an email the day before to confirm the location.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab for this and other Buchanan County Conservation events.
Note: a COVID release must be signed electronically when registering.