A day spent one-on-one with your dad is a gift like no other. He deserves it!
The fish are in the water, so grab your dad and go fishing. Iowa waters teem with unprecedented numbers of fish – west to east from big river to big river – and the lakes, rivers, and streams in between.
Make the most of your Father’s Day fishing trip with these simple tips:
- Buy your or dad’s fishing license online today.
- Zoom in on our interactive fishing atlas to find out everything you need to know about your favorite fishing spot or pick a new place to explore.
- Get hotspots and fishing news from our weekly fishing report emailed directly to your inbox – sign up today!
Visit www.iowadnr.gov for license information and more. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com for places to fish in Buchanan County.