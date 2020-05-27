INDEPENDENCE – CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman took up the challenge to honor veterans on Memorial Day in a COVID-19 world.
He is credited with creating a “Taps Across America’” event by asking musicians, preferably trumpeters and buglers, across the United States of all ages and abilities to play “Taps” at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. Hartman’s inspiration came from a story he did on Don Brittain in 2012, who sounded “Taps” on his balcony at sunset.
The event was not only an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen service members, it was also a time to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Participants were asked to video the performance and upload it to social media using the hashtag #CBSTaps.
Among the performers locally were Aunna Marzen downtown and David Lang at Cardinal Court.